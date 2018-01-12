Harris Teeter will soon close in south Charlotte

Harris Teeter will close its store at 16045 Johnston Road next month. (Davie Hinshaw | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - Harris Teeter is closing one of its stores in Ballantyne next month.

The Matthews grocery chain said in a statement this week that the store at 16405 Johnston Road will close on or before Feb. 3. The company began informing the roughly 55 workers at the store of the upcoming closure on Jan. 9.

Harris Teeter said it is offering its workers the opportunity to transfer to other locations. It is informing customers of the closure through in-store signage and through VIC, its customer loyalty program.

“Harris Teeter made a strategic decision to close this location only after careful consideration,” the company said. The grocer would not say why exactly its Ballantyne location is closing. No other closures are planned at this time, spokeswoman Danna Robinson said.

This particular Harris Teeter, which opened in August 2012, is sandwiched between two other Harris Teeter stores in Ballantyne: at 15007 John J Delaney Dr. and at 16625 Lancaster Hwy.

It’s also just over a mile away from a Publix store, the first that the Florida grocer opened in North Carolina in 2014.

Publix, which competes closely with Harris Teeter, has been expanding aggressively throughout the state since then, oftentimes opening its stores in close proximity to Harris Teeter stores. Publix has quickly grown its market share since entering the market.

Today, Publix operates 30 stores in North Carolina, with another 14 planned, a spokeswoman said this week.

Harris Teeter was started in Charlotte in the 1930s, and was acquired by the Cincinnati grocery giant Kroger in 2014. Harris Teeter is the largest grocery chain in the Charlotte area by market share, according to the sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

Harris Teeter’s closure comes as Charlotte’s grocery wars intensify.

Citing stiff competition in the local grocery industry, the longtime organic grocer Healthy Home Market announced plans this week to close its two remaining area stores. Harris Teeter also said this week it is closing its 201central beer and wine store in Huntersville next month.