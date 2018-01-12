Three men, one woman arrested for alleged drug house in Iredell Co.

A group of four people were arrested Friday for allegedly running a drug house in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at a home in the 200 block of Flower House Loop in Troutman, NC.

James Smith, 40, Nick Shelton, 39, Eric Brown, 33, and Amanda King were charged with maintaining a dwelling place for drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was charged with felony possession with intent to make, sell or deliver methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office received complaints that the home was possibly being used as a drug house. Deputies then conducted surveillance operations to verify the information.

After determining that activity at the house was consistent with being a drug house, they began an active investigation.

Narcotics detectives were able to intercept drugs leaving the house and determined heroin was being sold out of the residence.

Undercover narcotics detectives were able to purchase heroin out of the same house during the month-long investigation.

On Friday, the emergency response team executed a search warrant at the residence.

During the search, methamphetamine, marijuana and xanax were discovered inside of the residence, along with needles, small balloons (used for packaging heroin), scales and plastic baggies.

The four suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where Magistrate Office where they received their charges.

