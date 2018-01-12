South Carolina's Muschamp gets 6-year, $28.2 million deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has received a new, six-year, $28.2 million contract after leading the Gamecocks to a nine-win season.

Muschamp's contract was approved by the school's board of trustees Friday.

Muschamp, who is 15-11 in two seasons at South Carolina, will make $4.2 million next fall. His salary will increase by $200,000 over each year of the agreement until peaking at $5.2 million in 2023.

South Carolina has only had six seasons with nine or more wins in program history.

Each of Muschamp's returning assistants also received new deals and raises. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson will make $1.2 million for each of the next three seasons. Newly named offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will make $650,000 for the next two years.

