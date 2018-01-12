Man wanted for stolen watercrafts in McDowell County

A man is wanted for reportedly stealing two personal watercrafts in McDowell County in December.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, the watercrafts were stolen from the storage area at the Marion Moose Lounge in the 900 block of Bill Cook Drive.

On Dec. 23, a woman reported that someone removed her 1995 and 2003 Seadoo Bombardi watercrafts and a trailer, valued at $3,000, from the storage area at the lounge.

The theft reportedly occurred some time between 5 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 16 and 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Deputies are looking for the suspect to be the driver of a white Ford pickup truck that was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspect is asked to call detectives at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 652-7463. A cash reward is offered.

