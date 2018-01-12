Crowds mob closing Sam’s Club in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Big crowds are at the Sam’s Club in Morrisville on Friday, after company officials announced that it’s part of a nationwide wave of store closings.

CBS North Carolina has confirmed the Morrisville location is closing in two weeks. Signs posted on the store’s doors advertised discounts.

On Twitter the company posted the following statement:

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.

Hourly employees will be offered 60 days compensation and chances to transfer elsewhere within the company, according to a company spokeswoman.

If employees don’t transfer after 60 days, they’ll be given severance.

Membership holders can still get in at other Sam’s Club locations including nearby stores in Raleigh, Durham and Wake Forest.