Man arrested after allegedly forcing way in woman's home, taking child

Deputies say a man was arrested after forcing his way into a home and taking his child in Chester County Wednesday.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 700 block of Sidney Cornwell Court in Catawba, SC.

An incident report states that 35-year-old Barry Lynn Burke Jr was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic violence, larceny, and trespass of property.

A deputy said that Burke went to the woman's house without her permission and demanded that someone open the door. No one opened the door, and Burke then went to the side door and demanded someone to open it. At that time, the child he and the woman have in common opened the door.

The woman reportedly rushed to the door and tried to prevent Burke from entering, but he allegedly pushed her out of the way, forcing his way into the home.

The report states that Burke took the woman's cell phone, preventing her dialing 911 for emergency assistance. He then allegedly took his child and left the house.

Deputies made contact with Burke's family and advised him to return the child back to the mother.

Burke was arrested after the child was returned.

No additional information has been provided in this incident.

