Iredell County woman charged with assaulting deputy

An Iredell County woman accused of assaulting a deputy is facing multiple charges.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Starlight Road, where a woman, identified as 26-year-old Katie Drescher, said she had been assaulted.

She went to the hospital for treatment and told deputies her boyfriend had broken her arm, but medical staff didn't report any injuries when examining her. Drescher was taken into custody and charged with simple assault.

"While in the Booking Area of the Detention Center, Drescher became unruly and assaulted a deputy," deputies say.

Drescher was charged with assault on a government official and resist, obstruct, and delay of an officer. She was given a $12,000 secured bond.

