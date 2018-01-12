Funeral procession held for paramedic allegedly killed by husband

A procession and funeral was held Friday afternoon in Concord to honor the memory of Rebekah Hart-O'Sullivan. O'Sullivan was killed in her Concord home last week.

Patrick William O'Sullivan, Rebekah Hart-O'Sullivan's husband, has been charged in the case by Concord Police.

Previous: Man arrested, accused of killing paramedic wife inside Concord home

On Friday at 4:30 p.m. a procession arrived at Concord First Assembly. A funeral service began at 7 p.m.

Relief Operations Supervisor Rebekah Hart-O'Sullivan was born April 30, 1966 in New Castle, Penn. and served as a paramedic with Mecklenburg EMS Agency in Charlotte, N.C. since 2010. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

"Rebekah had a strong commitment to her co-workers and was dedicated to serving the people of Mecklenburg County," said Joe Penner, executive director, Mecklenburg EMS Agency. "Her absence will leave an empty space in the hearts of our employees, her friends and family for many years to come."

