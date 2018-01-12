6 reasons to love the 2018 Toyota RAV4 this year

Are you looking for a new family right to start 2018 right? Look no further – the 2018 Toyota RAV4 has arrived at Toyota of N Charlotte and it’s packing a punch when it comes to performance, efficiency, and convenience. And on top of all that, it’s sleeker and more stylish than ever AND offers a cool new trim-level designed for adventure. Let’s take a closer look – here are 6 reasons we think you’ll want to put this N Charlotte Toyota SUV in your driveway today.

2018 is your year to take your drive time to the next level

1) Versatility. Did you know that the 2018 Toyota RAV4 comes in 10 trim-levels? You can choose from the LE, XLE, SE, Limited, Platinum, LE Hybrid, XLE Hybrid, SE Hybrid, AND the all-new Adventure. Plus, there are multiple packages and accessories up for grabs to ensure you tailor this new Toyota to your drive time needs.

2) Affordability. This new Toyota SUV has a starting MSRP of just $24,410, making it an affordable option for everyone. It’s also extremely efficient, getting 23/30 mpg with the gasoline model and 34/30 with the hybrid model. This means fewer stops at the pump, which means more money in your bank account at the end of the week.

3) Safety. Safety is undoubtedly one of the most important components of a family vehicle, and the affordable 2018 Toyota RAV4 delivers. It’s showcasing features like Toyota Safety Sense P, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Star Safety System, Advanced Airbag System, front and rear parking sonar, and the LATCH system for car seats and booster seats.

Start off a new year in the N Charlotte Toyota RAV4

4) Convenience. Make life more convenient just by getting behind the wheel. You’ll find features like dual zone automatic climate control, a backup camera with projected path, Entune App Suite, integrated navigation, Bird’s Eye View Camera, cruise control, HomeLink, Bluetooth streaming, audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, and optional Smart Key System with Push Button Start.

5) Performance. The 2018 Toyota RAV4 can seat five and still offer 38.4 cubic feet of space. Besides the aforementioned fuel efficiency, this SUV also has all-wheel drive options, three drive modes (ECO, EV, and Sport), hybrid drivetrain options, automatic limited slip differential, and a tow prep package (it can tow up to 1750 pounds).

6) Style. You don’t have to sacrifice style to get a family-friendly vehicle… at least not in this N Charlotte Toyota. It’s available in 13 paint colors, including four two-toned options. Throw in elements like LED exterior lights, alloy wheels in 17” and 18” configurations, chrome accents, a moonroof, roof rails, and optional sport side rocker panels and overfender flares.

What’s not to love about it? Come test drive this 2018 Toyota today at Toyota of N Charlotte. We’re open seven days a week until 10pm. You’ll find us at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23.

