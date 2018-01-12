Man accused of stealing Dollar General employee's wallet, using stolen credit card

A man is wanted for allegedly stealing a wallet from an employee inside a business in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the man reportedly stole a wallet from an employee who works at the Dollar General on North Carolina Highway 218 in Fairview.

Deputies say the person reportedly used one of the stolen credit cards in Stallings. No other details were released.

If you can identity the man, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (704) 283-3789.

