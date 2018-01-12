Raleigh hot dog stand’s message about women raises eyebrows

The message on the marquee sign outside the Snoopy’s on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh had some people stopping by the fast food chain for more than just fries.

“It caught my attention at first because I’m looking for usually looking for the specials that they have,” said customer Adrienne Kennedy.

The sign reads “Women who want to be equal to men lack ambition.” Some people were offended.

“I don’t find it as correct, if that makes sense,” said David Beyer.

“I am proud to be a woman and I do not feel that I lack ambition,” Kennedy said. “I have a master’s degree in my field. I’m a little bit offended. I was really hungry. If it hadn’t been for the fact that I’m hungry I probably would’ve said ‘Oh my God’ and find something else.”

Tanesha Meeks is the manager at Snoopy’s. She says their message is being misconstrued.

“We strive to be better than men not equal to men,” said Snoopy’s manager, Tanesha Meeks. “So many women try to limit themselves trying to be equal to a man when at the end of the day strive and don’t miss out on any opportunity.”

This isn’t the first time the fast food chain has put up a controversial sign. In the past they’ve used their marquee sign as a way to respond to comments from Senator Tillis. Meeks says the sign was not meant to offend anyone.

“It wasn’t to offend a man anyways because they’re already considered in the world as being great so at the end of the day it was just to give black women, white women, Hispanic women, all types of women the courage to strive to be better in this world.”

Many of the customers WNCN spoke to say while Snoopy’s may have had good intentions with the sign, they believe it needs to be reworded because the meaning isn’t clear.