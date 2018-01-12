Panthers hire Norv Turner as new offensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers will hire Norv Turner as their new offensive coordinator.

The team tweeted the announcement Friday morning, saying they have officially hired Turner.

"Turner comes to Carolina with a wealth of experience, having coached 32 seasons in the NFL, including 15 seasons as a head coach and 11 as an offensive coordinator," the Panthers said of Turner. "As offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (1991-93), he helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII."

Panthers announced Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey were "relieved of their duties."

Turner, 65, was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers when he hired Rivera and the two worked together for four years from 2007-10, the Charlotte Observer reports. Rivera spent the last three of those years as defensive coordinator.

Turner also has two family members on Rivera’s staff: His brother, Ron, is an offensive consultant, while his nephew, Cameron, is the assistant quarterbacks coach, according to the Observer.

Turner most recently served as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16.

Turner was born in Camp Lejeune, N.C.

