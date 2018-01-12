More than 1,100 without power after outage in Lincoln, Gaston counties

Over 1,100 people have been without power for some time in Lincoln and Gaston counties Friday morning.

According to the Duke Energy power outage, the outage is affecting residents who live near the High Shoals and Long Shoals areas along the Gaston County and Lincoln County line. As of 10:30 a.m., 1,164 Duke Energy customers were without power.

The outage was first reported just before 9:30 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to the outage map.

The outage was caused by damage to Duke Energy's equipment, the outage map reports.

No other details were released.

