Thousands to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy at parade, other Charlotte events

Members of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority march in the 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade. (John D. Simmons | Charlotte Observer)

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. beginning on Saturday with a parade and family-friendly service projects expected to draw thousands.

The free Charlotte-Mecklenburg MLK National Holiday Celebration is one of the Southeast’s largest promoting King’s nonviolent pursuit of equal rights for all.

Monday’s “A March for Justice: 50 Years Later” and MLK Jr. Memorial Service also highlight the community’s remembrance of the civil rights leader.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in celebrating and promoting the worth of every human being,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee said in announcing this year’s events. “In his pursuit of equal rights by nonviolent means, Dr. King encouraged diverse cultures to live together in a spirit of love, understanding and service to one another. ”

“Through these events, we celebrate those who are committed to carrying Dr. King’s legacy forward from generation to generation. ” the committee said.

Events include: