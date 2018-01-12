Salisbury man jailed after police investigate shots fired incident

Salisbury Police officers responded to a shots fired call on Thursday night just after 10:30, and ending up arresting one man.

According to the report, officers were responding to the call in the area of the 200 block of Freedom Drive. As they arrived, they stopped Jaylin McCombs, 21, of Horah Street, who was leaving.

Police says McCombs was in an altercation with a woman and that he pointed a gun at her and broke out a window of her car with his hand.

McCombs was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, communicating threats, injury to real property, and drug possession.

Police say they found a small amount of marijuana in the car McCombs was driving.

Rowan EMS responded to treat McCombs for an injury to his hand.

McCombs was jailed without bond.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.