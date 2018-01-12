Two lanes on North Graham Street shut down for several hours

Two lanes on North Graham Street were shut down during the early morning commute Friday.

According to Charlotte Water, two inbound lanes in the 300 block to the 400 block of North Graham Street were shut down. Two outbound lanes have been converted to handle two-way traffic, officials said.

300blk to 400blk N. Graham St, 2 inbound lanes closed. We converted the 2 OB lanes to handle two-way traffic, one lane for inbound traffic and the other lane for outbound traffic. Lanes should be reopened in 2-4 hours. Valve was replaced earlier this morning. #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/9VUg7aRMjA — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) January 12, 2018

The lanes are expected to reopen in two to four hours, Charlotte Water said.

Officials said a valve had been replaced earlier Friday morning.

