Two lanes on North Graham Street shut down for several hours

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two lanes on North Graham Street were shut down during the early morning commute Friday. 

According to Charlotte Water, two inbound lanes in the 300 block to the 400 block of North Graham Street were shut down. Two outbound lanes have been converted to handle two-way traffic, officials said. 

The lanes are expected to reopen in two to four hours, Charlotte Water said. 

Officials said a valve had been replaced earlier Friday morning. 

