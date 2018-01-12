Officer released from hospital after deadly officer-involved shooting

There has been an outpouring of support for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers after a wanted man reportedly "ambushed" officers and opened fire at police headquarters Thursday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett shot at officers multiple times while police were briefing in the parking lot. Several officers returned fire, striking and killing Bennett, police said.

"He ambushed us, he shot at us," CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a press briefing early Friday morning.

An officer involved in the shooting, identified by police Friday as Casey Shue, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. "Two CMPD officers and two probation officers fired their weapons during this incident," CMPD said. Those officers have been identified by police as Jeffrey Zederbaum and Jared Decker.

Carolinas Medical Center confirmed that Officer Shue was released from the hospital Saturday morning.

"Its obvious he knew we were looking for him. Here's what I'll tell you, times like this make you appreciate people who voluntary put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Unfortunately some use that against us," Chief Putney said.

Now, several local law enforcement agencies are responding to the incident via social media.

Officials with Charlotte Fire Communications tweeted that they were "proud to see so many CMPD officers, MEDIC and CFD members on scene so quickly after it occurred." Charlotte Fire Communications was just one local agency who wished the injured officer a speed recovery.

The men & women of ALARM & Station 1 (just a block over from the LEC) wish the Officer a speedy recovery. Proud to see so many CMPD Officers, MEDIC and CFD members on scene so quickly after it occurred. #Family #WeBackTheBlue https://t.co/bZH5NkxzMs — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) January 12, 2018

"Brave, heroic actions this evening by all involved," the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted.

The Huntersville Fire Department family is happy to hear that the CMPD Officer will be ok following an ambush at @CMPD LEC. We wish her a speedy recovery. Brave, heroic actions this evening by all involved. #WeBackTheBlue #PublicSafetyFamily https://t.co/rsQAsd9w4l — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) January 12, 2018

Waxhaw police also tweeted that they were praying for the CMPD officers.

Our thoughts and prayers going out to our fellow officers at CMPD — Waxhaw NC Police (@WaxhawPolice) January 12, 2018

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted a statement Friday, saying her heart hurts for the injured officer and the infant who lost both parents in one day.

My statement on last night's shooting at the Police Services Center pic.twitter.com/ZNgkeTLEah — Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) January 12, 2018

Investigators believe Bennett shot and killed his girlfriend and mother of his child, 24-year-old Brittany White, and then took his infant daughter in west Charlotte early Thursday afternoon.

White was found dead just before 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive, which is off of Alleghany Street near Wilkinson Boulevard, police said.

Detectives believed Bennett took his 2-month-old girl with him when he left the scene. Police said an Amber Alert was being issued for the 2-month-old, Journei Bennett, before she was found a short time later.

A source close to the investigation said that Bennett changed the license plate on his vehicle before going to the law enforcement center.

Records from the Mecklenburg County Jail show that Bennett has been arrested before and faced charges including communicating threats and assault on a female.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

This marks Charlotte's first homicide of 2018.

