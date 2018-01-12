Boil Water Advisory lifted in town of Banner Elk

Nearly the entire town of Banner Elk was without water for some time Friday morning due to a water line break.

The 8-inch water line broke on Tynecastle Highway in front of the old Cannon Hospital. The recent deep freeze and quick thaw were being blamed for the line break.

Earlier Friday morning, officials said they were sending a "Code Red Alert" out to residents, advising them that the entire town would likely be out of water soon and any water left in lines should be boiled. Water has since been restored to most of the people who live in the town.

A Boil Water Advisory that was put into place was lifted Saturday morning after officials reported that the test results were good.

"Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system," town officials say. "Therefore, the Division of Water Resources advises as water service is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should eliminate the potential for health hazards that may be present in the water."

According to school officials, Banner Elk Elementary School on Orchard Lane will be closed because the school does not have water.

All other Avery County Schools remain open for students and staff Friday.

The water issue posed as a a concern for businesses and tourists in the area ahead of Martin Luther King weekend, typically a busy time for the town.

