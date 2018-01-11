One injured after rollover crash in west Charlotte

One person was injured after a rollover crash in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 2300 block of West Boulevard.

The person was treated for minor injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word the cause of this crash or any other injuries. Police have not provided any additional information at this time..

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.