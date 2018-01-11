92nd annual Rowan Chamber Gala awards announced

From the Rowan Chamber: The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 92nd Annual Gala meeting was a sold-out event on Thursday evening at West End Plaza. Over 300 business and community leaders attended this year’s event.

Title sponsorship was provided by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The event theme was “Celebrating Rowan’s Entrepreneurial Spirit” and was held in conjunction with Rowan EDC and the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority.

Annual award winners announced at the event included:

Go Burrito #1, LLC - Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year

Elia Gegorek (Gegorek & Associates Realty, LLC) – Paul E. Fisher Volunteer of the Year Award

Walter Wall, formerly with F & M Bank - Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award

Rowan Original Service Awards were also presented for the first time by the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority

The gavel passed from 2017 Chair of the Board Tim Norris (Healthcare Management Consultants) to 2018 Chair of the Board Janet Spriggs (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College). Emcee for the evening was Kent Bernhardt.

In addition to Title Sponsor Novant Health, program sponsors were: Duke Energy Carolinas, F & M Bank, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation, NSC Behavorial Concepts, Trinity Oaks/Lutheran Services Carolinas and Strategic Moves.

Corporate table sponsors were: BB&T, Carolinas HealthCare System-NorthEast, Courtyard by Marriott, Delhaize America/Food Lion, First Bank, Fisher Realty Co., Healthcare Management Consultants, Livingstone College, Rowan County Tourism Development Authority; Rowan County Government, Rowan EDC, City of Salisbury and the Salisbury Post.

Mikey and Lily Wetzel accepted the Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year Award for Go Burrito #1, LLC. This locally owned family business began in 2013 and now has over 35 employees. They recently established a national headquarters in Salisbury and are offering Go Burrito franchise opportunities.

Elia Gegorek (Gegorek & Associates Realty, LLC) was the recipient of the Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. Gegorek serves as chair of the Chamber’s Minority Business Council that began in 2016. She has also been involved in the Chambers’ Leadership Rowan program, the Total Resource Campaigns and Membership Committee.

Former F & M banker Walter Wall was honored with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award. The established criteria for this award includes: an individual who demonstrates a commitment to service and civic participation over a sustained period of time; sets a standard and fosters a culture of citizenship, service and community responsibility. Wall worked for F & M Bank for over 18 years before he retired at the end of 2017. He gave a great deal of his volunteer time and talent to helping others in the community and was involved in a number of not-for-profit organizations: Rowan Chamber, Kiwanis and the United Way to name just a few.

Rowan Chamber President Elaine Spalding recognized and thanked the 2018 Annual Gala Committee: Cindy Hart, Committee Chair (Great American Publishing); Jessica Ijames (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Carmen Harper Wilder (Hood Theological Seminary); Dr. Orlando Lewis (Livingstone College); Bill Johnson (Trinity Oaks); Tony Shaw (BB&T); Tim Norris (Healthcare Management Consultants); and, Janet Spriggs (RCCC).

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization with over 850 member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, leadership development, community development, networking programs, member referrals, newcomer packets and much more. For more information on the Rowan Chamber, call 704.633.4221, send an email to info@rowanchamber.com, or visit www.rowanchamber.com.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.