Surveillance video shows woman before fatal 2016 shooting in Plaza Midwood

Police have released surveillance footage that may offer more details about the 2016 death of a 26-year-old woman who was found shot behind a Plaza Midwood business.

Katherine "Ketie" Memory Jones was found in the early morning hours on October 15, 2016, lying in a parking lot on Hamorton Place, just off the 1300 block of the Plaza, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced her dead at the scene. In the year since her death, family, the community, and police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Previous: 26-year-old woman found fatally shot behind Plaza Midwood business

On Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance video from a business near the area Jones was killed.

Sixteen minutes into the video, Jones can be seen walking along The Plaza. Just over a minute later, headlights can be seen which appear to back up toward the area of the shooting on Hamorton Place. Police say this is about the time Jones was shot.

Police are asking anyone who may have been driving any of the vehicles shown in the video or who may have been in the area at the time to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Previous: Friends and family remember 26-year-old killed in Plaza Midwood

Jones was from Asheville but graduated from Providence High School in Charlotte in 2008. That same year she attended Marymount Manhattan College in Brooklyn, NY and studied theatre design, according to her Facebook page.

People who knew Jones used social media to mourn her loss. One of those posts was from her employer, Midwood Smokehouse.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant called her death "senseless."

"She was a joy to have as part of our team," Midwood Smokehouse said in a statement. "Guests commented often about her warmth and friendliness. She will be sorely missed. We are devastated by her senseless death."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.