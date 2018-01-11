Water restored after eight days without at Rock Hill mobile home park

Water was restored to well over a dozen residents of a Rock Hill mobile home community, after the tenants went eight days without running water.

The residents say the water pressure started to lose strength last Wednesday afternoon, and by Thursday there was nothing coming out of the faucet at all.

“I can’t cook because we have no water, so I’ve been eating out and that’s a big expense,” Tenant Susan Ellis said. “I’m hoping for a really hot shower before the day’s over with.”

The water came back on at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, but owners of the Quail Meadow Mobile Home Community say it may not be long term.

The problem stemmed from a pipe that burst during the cold weather last week. Owner Eddie Smith Jr. said the break drained the well, and they could not get the well to rise again.

Thursday, they replaced the pump inside the well, and the water came on shortly after. However, the owners sent out a letter to residents issuing a Boil Water Advisory.

Smith said they would not know if the problem was fixed until tomorrow when all of the residents return and start using the system again.

Some tenants were understanding about the situation and stuck it out by using bottled water and showering at friends and family’s homes. They say the owners have dropped off cases of water within the last week.

“I know that you can’t help what mother nature does, you know we can’t stop mother nature,” A resident who wishes to stay anonymous said.

“I’m frustrated, but I’m not mad because I understand that sometimes things break,” Ellis said.

However, others are not only frustrated with having no water, but with how much they’ve spent because of it.

“I think there needs to be some kind of reimbursement,” Tenant Edward Chandler said. “I mean we’ve been staying at hotels just down the street, fifty or sixty bucks a night, that adds up over a week.”

DHEC said there was no health concern, but tenants need to be boiling water until further notice.

