Men arrested on drug charges in Lenoir

A pair of men were arrested on drug charges in Lenoir Thursday morning.

According to the Lenoir Police Department, Seth and Danny Critcher were arrested and charged with controlled substance violations.

Danny, 55, was charged with two felonies, including possession with intent to make, sell and deliver drugs and maintaining a house for the purpose of using drugs. Seth, 22, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Police said there has been a month-long investigation into the men after receiving information about their possible drug dealings.

Officers served a warrant to the address located in the 100 block of Triplett Drive. Upon service of the warrant, investigators seized about two pounds of marijuana worth a little more than $8,000.

Investigators also seized more than $6,000 in cash and nine weapons with ammunition inside the residence.

Danny Critcher was given a Jan.16 court date, and has a $30,000 secure bond. Seth Critcher was given a Feb. 12 court date and a $1,500 secure bond.

Anyone with information relating to this incident or any other drug related incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 757-2100.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.