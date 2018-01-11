ADORABLE VIDEO: 2-year-old can't handle the Christmas tree coming down

A still photo from the video provided to WBTV.

Little Leanna loves Christmas so much that when her mother went to take down the family tree, she begged her not to.

Her mother Danielle recorded her adorable, yet heart-breaking, reaction.

“She just did not want me to take it down,” Danielle said.

In the video Leanna, who goes by “Lee Lee,” even tries to piece the tree back together.

Watch the video above to see how the 2-year-old handled it.

