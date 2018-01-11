One seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting, nearby school put on lockdown

One person was seriously injured in a shooting that led to a lockdown at a nearby school in southeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 8300 block of Runaway Bay Drive, between Greenway Park Elementary and McAlpine Creek Park. Medic says they took one person to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Greenway Park Elementary was placed on lockdown and dismissal times were delayed due to the police activity in the area. The lockdown was lifted just before 3:30 p.m.

No names or further information has been released.

