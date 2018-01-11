Infant found after woman killed in west Charlotte

The vehicle Bennett is believed to be in.

An infant is safe and unharmed after a woman was shot and killed and the baby taken in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive, which is off of Alleghany Street near Wilkinson Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Brittany White, 24, was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

Jonathan Bennett, 23, was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of White, his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Detectives believed Bennett took the 2-month-old girl with him when he left the scene and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said an Amber Alert was being issued for the 2-month-old, Journei Bennett, before she was found.

UPDATE: The baby has been located safe and unharmed. CMPD is still searching for Mr. Bennett. If you see him, please call 911. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 11, 2018

Before Bennet was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting at CMPD headquarters Thursday night, he had last been seen with the infant in an older-model white Ford Expedition with New York license plate HUP3071.

Bennett was described as a 23 years old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan cargo pants. He has brown shoulder-length dreadlocks and a tattoo of crown "King" on his neck in the middle of his Adam's apple.

Officials say a second child was found unharmed at the scene.

A neighbor near the scene said he heard about five gunshots, then saw police cars racing toward the scene.

A man who claims to be a neighbor and friend of Bennett said he was surprised to hear about the incident.

"John is a really good guy, really nice dude to me as far as I know him. I've never seen no aggression out of him," said Rahshawn Johnson.

Johnson urged Bennett to come forward if he is responsible for the crimes.

"Do the right thing, John. Just do the right thing. You know what's right. Only you know the story so do the right thing. You gotta live with it so clear your heart," said Johnson.

Records from the Mecklenburg County Jail show that Bennett has been arrested before and has faced charges including communicating threats and assault on a female.

White's killing marks Charlotte's first homicide of 2018.

