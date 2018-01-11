Three teens arrested in Cabela's burglary - | WBTV Charlotte

Three teens arrested in Cabela's burglary

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) -

Three teens have been arrested in a Monday burglary at Cabela's in Fort Mill.

York County deputies tweeted Thursday that two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

Officials are working to recover stolen guns. 

