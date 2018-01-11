Three teens arrested in Cabela's burglary

Three teens have been arrested in a Monday burglary at Cabela's in Fort Mill.

York County deputies tweeted Thursday that two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

YCSO #BreakingNews - The 3 suspects in the Fort Mill Cabela's Burglary Monday morning have been taken into custody in Charlotte, NC by @CMPD. Efforts to recover the stolen guns is in progress. The 3 suspects are Hispanic Males ages 17, 17 & 16. #YorkCountySC #SCNews #YoCoSheriff — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 11, 2018

Officials are working to recover stolen guns.

