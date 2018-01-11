Ruptured water main impacts Eastridge Mall, surrounding Gastonia businesses

A ruptured water main break affected a mall and surrounding businesses in Gastonia Thursday.

The water main ruptured along New Hope Road, interrupting water services at Eastridge Mall and surrounding businesses.

Emergency repairs started around 8 a.m. Crews shut off water to pinpoint the section of pipe that's damaged and to make repairs.

Gastonia officials say repairs may last through 6 p.m.

"The City has experienced more than a dozen water main breaks in the past week, caused when abrupt temperature changes cause the soil to shift. Crews often work long hours to isolate the problem and repair the pipe," city officials say.

