Cabarrus County sheriff announces retirement

Cabarrus County Sheriff Brad Riley announced Thursday he would be retiring.

"After spending the last months in much discussion, thought and prayer, I’ve made the decision to retire at the end of this term this upcoming December," Riley said.

REAL RILEY'S FULL STATEMENT HERE

Riley called it the toughest decision of his life to not run for a sixth term again in 2018. He said he's been committed to retiring while still in good health and while the agency is thriving and growing.

"Thank you for your understanding and support throughout this transition. It has truly been a dream come true to serve this agency and our citizens," Riley said.

Riley hopes residents will consider supporting Criminal Investigations Lt. Van Shaw as his successor as sheriff in the 2018 election.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.