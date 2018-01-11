Woman killed, two others hospitalized in Kings Mountain wreck

A woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Kings Mountain Thursday morning.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, the deadly wreck occurred just after 9 a.m. on Lake Montonia Road near Gold Mine School Road.

Three people were taken to the Gaston Memorial Hospital following the wreck including a small child, police say. Police said Brandee Payne Kowalczyk later died at the hospital.

The small child received medical treatment and is in stable condition, officers said. The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries.

It is unclear whether anyone will be charged in this wreck.

This crash is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 704-734-0444.

