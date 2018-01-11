Rash of car break-ins reported in China Grove, southern Rowan

Thieves are going after items left in cars in several neighborhoods in southern Rowan County and China Grove, according to law enforcement.

This week the Rowan Sheriff's Office had taken seven reports of cars broken into just between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Break-ins occurred in the 2800 block of Highway 152, the 200 block of Cool Side Drive, two in the 400 block and one in the 500 block of Acorn Oaks Drive, one in the 400 block and one in the 600 block of Menius Road.

China Grove Police were warning residents through social media to keep car doors locked and to not leave anything valuable inside a car.

Officers are also advising residents to call 911 if they notice anyone suspicious in a neighborhood.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.