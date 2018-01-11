Man wanted on multiple charges, accused of cutting off monitoring device

A 21-year-old is wanted on several charges after he reportedly cut off his electronic monitor Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Christopher Wayne Redmon is wanted for the charges of larceny of a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police say Redmon was court ordered to wear the electronic monitor as a condition of his pre-trial release.

He was last known to be in the area of Interstate 77 near Oaklawn Avenue, officers said. Redmon is described as being 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

If you have any information on Redmon's whereabouts, you're asked to immediately call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.