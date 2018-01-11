Sheriff: Live-in babysitter abused young child who wouldn't stop crying

A 35-year-old man is facing felony child abuse charges after a young child was taken to the hospital with bruises all over his body.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman, the 1-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after his parents came home and found bruises on his face.

Sheriff Bowman says bruises were found on the little boy's face and body.

Investigators believe the incident happened after the boy's live-in babysitter, 35-year-old Teddy Bentley, couldn't get the child to stop crying. It happened along Millersville Road, in Taylorsville.

Bentley was arrested and charged with felony child abuse/severe physical injury and held on a $40,000 bond. Investigators believe he is an acquaintance of the family.

The little boy was treated at Brenner Children's Hospital and released back to his parents. He is expected to be okay.

Bentley is expected to appear in court on Monday.

