Fire destroys Union County business - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire destroys Union County business

(Mike Rode | WBTV) (Mike Rode | WBTV)
(Mike Rode | WBTV) (Mike Rode | WBTV)
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A fire destroyed a business in Indian Trail Thursday morning.

Crews were called out to Carolina Green Company in the 10100 block of Indian Trail Fairview Road before 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire but say the building is a total loss. 

The cause was not released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly