NC man charged with stealing puppy from stepdaughter, trading it for meth

The records also document two calls to DSS caseworkers about possible abuse at the Larson-Harper home years before J.G. and four other children were removed from the home in 2013.More >>
The records also document two calls to DSS caseworkers about possible abuse at the Larson-Harper home years before J.G. and four other children were removed from the home in 2013.More >>
A Dudley man has been arrested and charged after stealing a puppy from his stepdaughter and trading it for meth, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Dudley man has been arrested and charged after stealing a puppy from his stepdaughter and trading it for meth, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The frigid cold since late December spawned a modest surge in visitors to state parks in North Carolina’s mountains. They came to see the many waterfalls that froze into stunning ice sculptures.More >>
The frigid cold since late December spawned a modest surge in visitors to state parks in North Carolina’s mountains. They came to see the many waterfalls that froze into stunning ice sculptures.More >>
Authorities in Santa Barbara County were still trying to reach new areas and dig into the destruction to find dead, injured or trapped people after a powerful mud flow swept away dozens of homes.More >>
Authorities in Santa Barbara County were still trying to reach new areas and dig into the destruction to find dead, injured or trapped people after a powerful mud flow swept away dozens of homes.More >>
The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-485 outer near mile marker 61, closing two of three lanes, the NCDOT says.More >>
The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-485 outer near mile marker 61, closing two of three lanes, the NCDOT says.More >>