NC man charged with stealing puppy from stepdaughter, trading it for meth

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) - A Dudley man has been arrested and charged after stealing a puppy from his stepdaughter and trading it for meth, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that Christopher O’Neal Eakes, 41, stole an 8-week-old Yorkie puppy from a home on Club Knolls Road on Jan. 1.

Detectives began an investigation and determined that Eakes, the stepfather of the victim, took the puppy and traded the pet for meth.

Detectives say the dog was later sold to another family.

Wayne County Detective Scott Peele is no stranger to criminal behavior, but he says this case is definitely one for the books.

“We’ve heard of loved ones selling stuff from other family members and or friends, but as far as a dog or a pet, this is my first case,” Peele said.

The victim says she saw her dog advertised for sale on Facebook by a man she believes her stepdad traded the dog to, that’s when she says she contacted the sheriff’s office.

The victim decided the dog was with a good family so she let them keep the puppy.

CBS North Carolina knocked on Eakes’ door, but he said he did not want to talk about the case.

Eakes was arrested Monday and charged with larceny of a dog.

He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.