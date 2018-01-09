Residents try to kill 'huge wolf spider,' cause apartment fire

A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.

A caregiver for one of the men living in the apartment described the spider as “a huge wolf spider.” (Source: Lotzman Katzman/Flickr)

REDDING, CA (KHSL/CNN) – An at-home extermination in California caused an apartment fire Sunday, damaging the building.

Firefighters say residents tried to kill a spider using a torch lighter.

The flaming spider reportedly scurried onto some bedding, setting it ablaze. Then, the walls caught fire.

When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke coming out of the first and second story windows.

Officials say the residents tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.

Firefighters put out the fire in about 15 minutes.

The building was damaged and residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters advised on Facebook that if you have spiders, you should call an exterminator instead of trying to burn them.

Copyright 2018 KHSL via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.