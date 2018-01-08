Fire breaks out on Trump Tower roof

NEW YORK (RNN) - Firefighters have contained an electrical fire that broke out on the roof of Trump Tower Monday.

Fire officials say crews were called out to the building just before 7 a.m., according to WNBC. Two minor injuries are reported.

No evacuations were ordered because of the fire.

"We made several announcements to all the tenants in the building to remain in place,” said New York Fire Chief Roger Sakowich. “There was no need to evacuate any part of the building because there was no smoke in the building at all."

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

More than 126 firefighters responded to the scene, and the fire was contained by 7:40 a.m., Fox News reports.

Photos and videos of the scene showed smoke billowing from the skyscraper.

FDNYalerts MAN 7-5 721 5 AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE IN HVAC , LOCATED ON ROOF, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 8, 2018

No injuries have been reported due to the one-alarm fire, according to the NYPD.

President Donald Trump was in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

Trump Tower is a 68-story skyscraper located in Midtown Manhattan in New York. It serves as the headquarters for the Trump Organization and is located on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets.

The first 26 floors host office space. Residential condominiums comprise floors 30 through 68.

First Lady Melania Trump and the couple's son Barron lived in the residence for the first few months of Trump's presidency before moving into the White House. Several other members of the Trump family also live in the tower.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.