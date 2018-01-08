Schools issue closings, delays amid possibility of freezing rain - | WBTV Charlotte

Schools issue closings, delays amid possibility of freezing rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Several schools have announced closings and delays Monday due to the possibility of icy road conditions. 

Alexander County Schools, Anson County Schools, Avery County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Mitchell County Schools, Richmond County Schools and Watauga County Schools are closed for students Monday. 

Monday will be an optional teacher workday for staff at Alexander County Schools, Anson County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Avery County Schools. 

Chesterfield County Schools and Montgomery County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay.

Officials with Rowan-Salisbury Schools said students will be dismissed three hours early Monday afternoon due to "expected freezing precipitation." All afternoon and evening activities scheduled for Rowan-Salisbury Schools have been canceled, according to school officials. 

Cleveland County Schools announced they will dismiss students at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with Lincoln County Schools said they will be dismissing students at 11 a.m. Monday afternoon.

School officials said Iredell-Statesville Schools will also dismiss students early Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with Iredell-Statesville Schools, elementary schools will dismiss students at 11 a.m. The middle and high schools are expected to dismiss students at 11:45 a.m., the spokesperson said. 

All of the after school activities scheduled for Iredell-Statesville Schools were canceled. 

A First Alert Day has been issued out of an abundance of caution for the mountains and foothills due to the potential of icy roads. The concern is that with our prolonged cold weather, the ground is frozen and so it wouldn't take much at all for bridges and overpasses to get a little accumulation. Then, that tiny amount suddenly has a huge impact.

Again, this First Alert Day does not mean that there will be widespread icing and power outages. It means that travel could become dangerous if light rain hits frozen roadways. 

