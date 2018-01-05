UPDATE: 4th teen arrested following murder of Gadsden 18 year old

This week's scholar is Sheridan Planter, a third grader at Thomasboro Elementary. She was previously featured as a Bounce scholar when she was in the first grade.More >>
This week's scholar is Sheridan Planter, a third grader at Thomasboro Elementary. She was previously featured as a Bounce scholar when she was in the first grade.More >>
On the Tuesday before Christmas, at a gas station just off Glenwood and I-85, a well-disguised man is seen walking from the backside of the store to the front on surveillance.More >>
On the Tuesday before Christmas, at a gas station just off Glenwood and I-85, a well-disguised man is seen walking from the backside of the store to the front on surveillance.More >>
CMS told parents the school was cleaned and checked recently and, so far, tests conducted came back normal.?More >>
CMS told parents the school was cleaned and checked recently and, so far, tests conducted came back normal.?More >>
The 16-year-old told police that she was walking to her bus stop when she saw a man get out of a black sedan and start to follow her.More >>
The 16-year-old told police that she was walking to her bus stop when she saw a man get out of a black sedan and start to follow her.More >>
The mule suffered internal bleeding and was in intensive care at an animal hospital in Virginia for nine days.More >>
The mule suffered internal bleeding and was in intensive care at an animal hospital in Virginia for nine days.More >>