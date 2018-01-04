Person injured after fire damages house in Kannapolis

One person was injured in a fire that damaged a home in Kannapolis Thursday.

According to the City of Kannapolis, the fire happened in the 1600 block of Jackson Street.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found smoke and flames coming from it. The resident was outside and had suffered minor injuries from the fire.

Crews controlled the fire and transported the resident to the hospital for evaluation.

Kannapolis Fire was assisted by both Landis and Concord Fire Departments on the scene as well as Rowan Rescue Squad and Kannapolis Police.

The American Red Cross will assist the resident and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

