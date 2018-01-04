Person injured after fire damages house in Kannapolis

The outage comes with 5 degree temperatures and a below zero wind chill in Linville.More >>
Kelsey William McFadden, 43, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, and kidnapping.
According to the City of Kannapolis, the fire happened in the 1600 block of Jackson Street.
Several districts in the WBTV viewing area have issued school closings or delays Thursday due to the winter weather.
Two issues discussed were Matthews and Mint Hill areas forming their own charter school district and the mandate for school districts to lower the class sizes of K3 students to 18 students per class. CMS board members told the politician both pieces of legislation were bad.
