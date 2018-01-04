Schools announce delays, closings due to winter weather

Several districts in the WBTV viewing area have issued school closings or delays Thursday due to the winter weather.

Anson County Schools, Ashe County Schools, Avery County Schools, Chesterfield County Schools, Montgomery County Schools, Mitchell County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Richmond County Schools are closed Thursday. Stanly County Schools and Wilkes County Schools have declared a two-hour delay for students.

School officials with Watauga County say Thursday is an annual leave day for teachers. The snow day program for Watauga County Schools will open at 8 a.m., school officials say.

WCS will be closed for students on Thursday, Jan. 4. It is an Annual Leave Day for teachers. All other staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed. The snow day program will open at 8 a.m. Stay warm and be safe! — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) January 4, 2018

Temperatures in the mountains were below freezing Wednesday night with the prospects of it getting much colder into Thursday morning.

Forecasters say some mountain areas will see below zero weather and single digit highs on Thursday, prompting some school systems to declare a two-hour delay for students. The roads are clear and officials say as long as the buses will start and there is heat and water in the schools, classes will go on.

PREVIOUS: Deep freeze about to get deeper in the mountains

They do urge parents, though, to not let the kids wait at the bus stop. They asked that children be kept inside the house or a vehicle until they see the bus coming. Wind chills will be well below zero and officials say that can be dangerous for kids who stand outside for too long.

Authorities are also putting out a warning about frozen ponds and streams. Some people have been seen walking across them but experts say the ice may not be thick enough in places. People falling into the water could be in a life-threatening situation.

They urged people to stay away from the ice and report it if they see anyone trying to walk across a pond.

You can find the full list of closing and delays here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.