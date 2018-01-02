Multiple school delays announced due to freezing temperatures

According to Duke Energy's Outage Map, 1,516 homes are without power in west Charlotte near West Charlotte High School.More >>
The wreck occurred on Peeler Road and Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury. Drivers are being asked to be aware of responders who are on the scene.
CBS Denver reports that he also taped the violent confrontation that left Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish dead.
According to the city of Gastonia outage map, the outages were first reported around 5:12 a.m. The power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Courtney Mills is wanted for breaking and entering, breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny after a break-in, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitor device.
