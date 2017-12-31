UPDATE: Inmate killed during altercation at SC correctional institution

The inmate who was killed, during an inmate on inmate altercation at Turbeville CI, has been identified as Allen Jerome Capers. (Source: SCDC)

The SC Department of Corrections and SLED responded to an incident that happened at a correctional facility in Clarendon County where an inmate was killed and several others were taken for medical treatment.

SCDC officials say the incident is isolated to one housing unit in the Turbeville Correctional Institution. They say all staff are safe and accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

A statement from SCDC confirmed the death of an inmate. The statement says:

Following an inmate on inmate altercation at Turbeville Correctional Institution one inmate was killed and eight inmates were sent for offsite medical attention. The inmate who was killed, during an inmate on inmate altercation at Turbeville CI, has been identified as Allen Jerome Capers. SCDC Police Services will investigate this incident, with assistance from SLED Crime Scene. Thanks to the Clarendon County Sheriffs Department, EMS, and SLED for their assistance in responding to this incident.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.