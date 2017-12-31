Light ice in mountains as brutal cold crosses N Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Forecasters warn that light freezing rain and drizzle could cause problems in the North Carolina mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday afternoon and evening for nearly all of the mountains.

Temperatures are already below freezing, so the light rain, drizzle and snow is freezing immediately when it hits the ground.

Troopers closed Interstate 40 east of Asheville where it goes over Black Mountain for a few hours Sunday because of icy spots.

It will be brutally cold across all of North Carolina early Monday. Lows in the mountains will be in single digits and in the teens across almost all the state.

Highs Monday may not get above freezing in almost all of North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.