Woman, 75, charged with DUI after fatal crash with tractor

MANNING, S.C. (AP) - Troopers say a 75-year-old woman was driving under the influence when she slammed into a tractor from behind, killing the driver.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said Elaine Maggs was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang on a rural road near Manning around 11:30 a.m. Friday when she hit the John Deere tractor.

Jones says the impact sent the tractor into the shoulder of the road where it overturned.

Authorities say the tractor driver died a short time later at the hospital. The Clarendon County Coroner's Office has not released his name.

Jones says Maggs was not injured and is charged with felony DUI. He didn't say what substance impaired her. A special team of troopers is investigating the wreck.

It wasn't known if Maggs had a lawyer.

