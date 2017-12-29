Firefighters report heavy flames from north Charlotte house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. at a home on the 2700 block of Penninger Circle, which is off of Mallard Creek Road. Crews reported seeing heavy flames coming from the house when they arrived at the scene.

From WBTV's Sky3, the home appeared to be very heavily damaged. A large hole could be seen in the roof as thick smoke rose from the house.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

