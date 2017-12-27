Police: Missing 76-year-old Charlotte woman last seen in Gastonia

Salisbury Police are searching for two people wanted in the alleged assault and theft from a woman on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of Marshall's.More >>
Salisbury Police are searching for two people wanted in the alleged assault and theft from a woman on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of Marshall's.More >>
Two police officers with the Monroe Police Department are credited for saving a family during a house Tuesday morning.More >>
Two police officers with the Monroe Police Department are credited for saving a family during a house Tuesday morning.More >>
Tin Nguyen, 76, was last seen around noon at her home on the 10500 block of Wilson Glen Drive in northwest Charlotte.More >>
Tin Nguyen, 76, was last seen around noon at her home on the 10500 block of Wilson Glen Drive in northwest Charlotte.More >>
Rockingham County sheriffs are looking for a missing woman last seen Sunday. Shannon Lavonda Cummings, 30, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. at The Budget Inn Motel on US 220 in Madison by her mother.More >>
Rockingham County sheriffs are looking for a missing woman last seen Sunday. Shannon Lavonda Cummings, 30, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. at The Budget Inn Motel on US 220 in Madison by her mother.More >>
It’s unclear if North Carolina’s increases in jail deaths are part of a national trend. The U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics has yet to release its annual report, which would cover the 2015 year.More >>
It’s unclear if North Carolina’s increases in jail deaths are part of a national trend. The U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics has yet to release its annual report, which would cover the 2015 year.More >>