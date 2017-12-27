Police: Missing 76-year-old Charlotte woman last seen in Gastonia

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who was last seen in Gaston County. Officials say she has some memory issues and suffers from Parkinson's disease.

Tin Nguyen, 76, left her home on the 10500 block of Wilson Glen Drive in northwest Charlotte. Officials say she took a cab to a gas station on the 1600 block of Bessemer City Road in Gastonia and was last seen there around 10:30 a.m.

She has not been seen since.

Nguyen is described as an Asian female, 4'11" tall and 100 lbs. who speaks Vietnamese. She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone who sees Nguyen or has information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

