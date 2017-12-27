Lawsuit: Sam's Club discriminated against transgender worker

KANNAPOLIS, NC (Jonathan Drew/AP) - A transgender woman who worked at Sam's Club in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the big box retailer alleging that former co-workers and managers harassed her over her gender identity.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks unspecified monetary damages and back pay as well as a court order that Sam's train its employees to prevent future harassment of transgender workers.

Charlene Bost said in the lawsuit that she faced gender-based slurs and other harassment from fellow employees and managers at the Kannapolis store after she began transitioning to life as a woman. She said she was wrongfully fired in 2015 in retaliation for complaints about her treatment.

Media staff members for Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the parent company of Sam's Club, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

