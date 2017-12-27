Toyota of North Charlotte welcomes the 2018 Toyota Corolla

Still looking for that perfect present for your loved ones (or maybe even yourself?)? Come on down and check out the 2018 Toyota Corolla! This best-selling sedan is back and better than ever for the new model year, and Toyota of N Charlotte is proud to welcome it to the lot. It’s fuel-efficient, stylish, full of the latest and greatest technology, and would look perfect in your driveway with a big red bow!

Put the 2018 Toyota Corolla in your driveway for the new year

What are a few of our favorite things about the new 2018 Toyota Corolla? Take a quick look at some of the highlights you’re privy to when you slide into the driver’s seat:

Style. This sleek and sporty sedan is compact and edgy, boasting features like fog lights, a rear spoiler, alloy wheels in three different sizes and multiple designs, and chrome exterior accents. Plus, you can choose from nine different paint colors. The interior lives up to the hype, too - the new N Charlotte Toyota Corolla showcases SofTex seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sport instrumentation cluster, and polished metallic and glossy black interior accents.

Technology. Staying connected doesn’t have to be difficult when you’re behind the wheel - at least, not when you’re behind the wheel of this new Toyota. It’s decked out with Bluetooth wireless streaming, HD Radio, the Entune App Suite, integrated navigation, and more. You’ll also have cool features like an integrated backup camera at your disposal, and you’ll love how easy it is to stay comfortable in the automatic climate controlled interior.

Performance. You may not think you’ll get much out of a compact sedan, but think again. The 2018 Toyota Corolla has a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine that brings a fuel efficiency of 28/36 mpg to the table for big-time savings. It’s rated as an Ultra-Low Emission vehicle, and it has the ability to seat up to five with 13 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk. Plus, the rear seats split and fold flat to give you even more space for large cargo items. It’s available in both automatic and manual transmission options, and boasts electric power steering.

This N Charlotte Toyota has more than a few of your favorite things

Safety. You don’t have to worry about safety in this N Charlotte Toyota - just follow the rules of the road, use your defensive driving skills, and rest easy with the knowledge that you’re in good hands. This new car is an IIHS Top Safety Pick + and showcases safety technology like Toyota Safety Sense P, an Advanced Airbag System, a tire pressure monitoring system, the Star Safety System, and more.

