Know how to get rid of the ice from your windshield with these North Charlotte tips!

The weather outside can be frightful at times this season! You can wake up one morning and head out to the car only to realize that it’s covered in ice! So what do you do? Toyota of North Charlotte is here to help!

We’ve assembled some winter car maintenance tips on what to do when your windshield is frozen. If you follow these tips, you’ll be sure to have a cleared windshield in no time.

Know how to get rid of an icy windshield this winter in North Charlotte

Car maintenance tip #1: Melt away the ice

Your windshield is frosted up. You don’t want to drive with decreased visibility, but you also don’t want to be late to work. So what do you do? You melt it away! Here are some safe ways to get the ice off of your windshield:

Melt the ice using cold water - You may be thinking that using cold water doesn’t make sense to melt something. But in this situation, it does! The water will be warmer than the ice on the glass, so it’ll help soften it up and make it easy to just wipe away with your windshield wipers. But why not just use hot water? The rapid change in temperature could cause your North Charlotte windshield to crack!

Turn on your car’s defroster - Clearing away the ice on your windshield can be as simple as turning on your car. After turning the key in the ignition, all you have to do is get your defroster running. Within about five minutes, the ice on your windshield should be soft enough to wipe away.

Car maintenance tip #2: Use the right tools

When you’re using a tool to remove ice from your glass, like an ice scraper, you’ll want to make sure it’s not made of metal. A metal tool can leave scratches and even grooves into your windshield. If you plan on using an ice scraper, make sure it’s plastic and use a soft plastic bristle brush to help.

Car maintenance tip #3: Stay away from the vinegar

If you look for advice online, you may read to use vinegar to melt away the ice and even prevent it from forming. Don’t do it! Vinegar can cause the protective wax and paint to erode from your North Charlotte vehicle, which would be more costly in the end.

Be prepared for winter with Toyota car maintenance tips

Getting rid of an icy windshield is pretty simple! Though, this probably won't be the only thing you'll have to deal with this season. When thinking about your car in cold weather, be sure you're up to date on your North Charlotte auto service. That way, you won't have to stress too much about your car's performance this season!

